Oakland County police officer dies after battle with brain cancer

BRIGHTON, Mich. - Dave Imber, an Iraq War veteran and Lathrup Village police officer, succumbed to glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, Monday.

He was 38 years old.

The impact Imber had on his community will live on for years to come.

Imber's funeral was Friday morning at the 2|42 Community Church on Grand River Avenue in Brighton. Those close to Imber said he was selfless and loved his family more than anything.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Imber; his parents, Jeff and Marilyn Imber; and two daughters, 4-year-old Mia Imber and 14-year-old Brooke Imber.

Imber received a full police escort to Howell Memorial Cemetery on Highland Road.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked memorial contributions to the American Brain Tumor Association. You can donate here.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical and funeral costs. You can donate here.

