Red Wings Play Zone opens at Children's Hospital in Detroit

DETROIT - The Red Wings Play Zone at Children's Hospital is open for business.

The playground is for young patients and their families. It's a place where the kids can escape the challenges they deal with every day -- at least for a little while.

The Detroit Red Wings have a long relationship with Children's Hospital. But it's really the Red Wings fans who have paid for this beautiful playground.

The state-of-the-art playground is in a spot that can sometimes be scary for children, but it's designed to give young patients and their families an escape.

