Salvation Army needs bell ringers across Metro Detroit for holiday season

TROY, Mich. - The Salvation Army is asking residents to be bell ringers this holiday season to help fill a critical shortage across Metro Detroit.

The distinct sound of bell ringing gives residents a much-needed taste of holiday cheer.

Katherine Duncan and Toni Kage bring in a lot of money for the Salvation Army. Bell ringing is a strong tradition for them.

"We see people we see every year," Duncan said. "That's very nice."

"It's nice to have volunteers like these two to get you in the spirit," shopper Brian Murphy said.

This year, the Salvation Army is short volunteers and has more than 130,000 hours left to fill.

"We need an army to help behind the army so we can then provide for those that have the most need," said Maj. Russell Sjogren, of the Salvation Army.

"It's difficult," Duncan said. "People don't want to give two hours."

This year, the Salvation Army is offering an incentive. Red kettle bell volunteers can enter to win a diamond necklace worth thousands of dollars.

"We want the volunteers to get active and know what the Salvation Army does," Sjogren said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.