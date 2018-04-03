Silicon Valley leader Omar Tawakol to be awarded Arab American of the Year

Omar Tawakol, Silicon Valley leader, to be awarded Arab American of the Year

Omar Tawakol, a tech industry and Silicon Valley leader, will be awarded the 2018 Arab American of the Year Award.

Tawakol, an Egyptian American, who immigrated to the U.S. as a child, is the CEO of Voicera, the company that offers ‘Eva,’ the world’s first in-meeting AI (artificial intelligence) assistant.

Voicera was established in 2017 and is supported by a variety of corporate investors, including Google, Microsoft, Cisco and Salesforce.

Prior to joining Voicera, Tawakol founded and was CEO of BlueKai, the leading data exchange and data management platform company in the advertising industry. Oracle acquired BlueKai in 2014.

At Oracle, Tawakol served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Oracle Data Cloud (ODC). Through organic growth and acquisition, the ODC became the largest ‘data-as-a-service’ business in the marketing industry, serving 97 of the top 100 U.S. digital marketers.

Tawakol has a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science degree from MIT. He has served as keynote speaker at several media events, including the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the Cannes Lions Festival and the Innovation Summit. He has also served as guest lecturer for Stanford University’s MBA program.

Tawakol will receive the Arab American of the Year Award during the ACCESS 47th Annual Dinner on April 21, 2018 at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center. Local 4's Sandra Ali is hosting the event.

More info on the ACCESS dinner, including ticket information can be found here.

