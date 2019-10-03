Zombie Pub Crawl to take over Wyandotte to raise money for breast cancer

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - In the middle of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the undead are rising once again in Wyandotte to raise money for a good cause.
The sixth annual Wyandotte Zombie Pub Crawl will be held from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 12. If you're a fan of shows such as "The Walking Dead," it's a great chance to dress up, enjoy 10 pubs in downtown Wyandotte and do a good deed.
All proceeds from the event will go to the Yes, Ma'am program at Henry Ford Wyandotte. Yes Ma'am is a charity that provides free breast exams and mammograms for uninsured women. The event has raised a lot of money to help thousands of women protect their health.
There's even a "Face paint Faerie," Jamie Laakko, who can help you with your zombie makeup. Whether you dress up or just join the fun, it's a creative way to raise money for a good cause.
Click here for more information about the event.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.