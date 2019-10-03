Zombie Pub Crawl to take over Wyandotte to raise money for breast cancer

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - In the middle of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the undead are rising once again in Wyandotte to raise money for a good cause.

The sixth annual Wyandotte Zombie Pub Crawl will be held from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 12. If you're a fan of shows such as "The Walking Dead," it's a great chance to dress up, enjoy 10 pubs in downtown Wyandotte and do a good deed.

Money raised by the Zombie Pub Crawl in Wyandotte. (WDIV)

All proceeds from the event will go to the Yes, Ma'am program at Henry Ford Wyandotte. Yes Ma'am is a charity that provides free breast exams and mammograms for uninsured women. The event has raised a lot of money to help thousands of women protect their health.

There's even a "Face paint Faerie," Jamie Laakko, who can help you with your zombie makeup. Whether you dress up or just join the fun, it's a creative way to raise money for a good cause.

Click here for more information about the event.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.