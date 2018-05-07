AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices unchanged

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan reported Sunday night the average daily gas price in the state did not change from last week.

The auto club, based in Dearborn, announced the average price of gas in Michigan last week was about $2.85 for the second straight week. Prices are about 50 cents more than this same time last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was in the Marquette area for the fourth consecutive week, where it was about $2.78 per gallon. The highest average price was in the Ann Arbor area for the second straight week, where it was about $2.91 per gallon.

Metro Detroit's average gas price is about $2.87 -- which is also the same as last week's average. Metro Detroit's average is about 51 cents more than this same time last year.

Michigan is 16th in the country for most expensive average daily gas price.

