AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise about 2 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan reported Sunday night average gas prices in Michigan increased about two cents this past week.

The auto club, based in Dearborn, says the average price of gas in Michigan as of Monday morning was about $3.03 per gallon. Prices are about 70 cents more than this same time last year.

The average price of gas across the state last week was about $3.01.

Michigan’s lowest average price was in the Marquette area, where it was about $2.91 per gallon. The highest average price was in the Ann Arbor area for the seventh straight week, where it was about $3.08 per gallon.

Metro Detroit's average gas price is about $3.03 -- an increase of about one cent from last week. Metro Detroit's average is about 67 cents more than this same time last year.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.