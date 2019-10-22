Better Made burns Lay's in epic Twitter response: 'Read a book'

Better Made did not hold back in what can only be described as an attack on Lay's this week on Twitter.

The Lay's account was lamenting corn mazes:

Why do corn mazes get all the attention? Who'd be down for a potato maze? 🥔 — LAY'S (@LAYS) October 19, 2019

Sorry, Lay's, that's pretty unrealistic and not the funniest of jokes. Thankfully, the wonderfully snarky person (or people) in charge of the Better Made account could not resist the opportunity to get a little salty with Lay's:

Potato plants grow to like 3 feet tall

read a book https://t.co/tepfK4bUpU — Better Made (@BetterMade) October 22, 2019

It seems a bit unprovoked. Maybe we're missing some previous beef between the two. But, in the end it really is "Detroit vs. Everybody," and we can appreciate that.

