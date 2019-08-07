2 additional Michigan Sears stores to close in October

Two more Sears stores are closing in Michigan this fall.

Sears parent company Transform Co is planning to close 26 Sears and Kmart stores in October, with liquidation sales starting on Aug. 15, AL.com reports.

“Over the past several months, we have worked hard to strengthen our vendor relationships, return our inventory levels to normal, and improve customer satisfaction and operations; however, we have faced a number of challenges returning our stores to sustainable levels of productivity…” the company said in a statement. “These challenges have unfortunately affected our performance and limited our strategic choices.”

The new list of closures includes these two Michigan locations:

Sears, 6780 S. Westnedge Avenue, Portage, Michigan

Sears, 4900 Fashion Square Mall, Saginaw, Michigan

Last October, nearly 150 stores closed, including four stores in Michigan.

Sears has been trying to create a new image for itself in the wake of the negative publicity surrounding its bankruptcy filing in October, along with the wave of store closings.

The company was once among the nation's marketing powerhouses, the biggest advertiser in retail as recently as 2003. It's "Come see the softer side of Sears," ad slogan, used throughout most of the 1990s, was well known by virtually every American.

