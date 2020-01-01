Hot travel deals to check out right now

DETROIT – If you’re planning to travel in 2020, there are some great deals you can snag right now.

RELATED: Protecting yourself when booking a hotel

Puerto Rico is a top destination, and there’s currently deals on flights and hotels.

There are roundtrip direct flights from Detroit Metro Airport to San Juan later this month that cost $215. There are a slew of four-star hotels in Puerto Rico listed for less than $150 a night, and many of them include extra promotions, such as free breakfast.

Mexico is also a hot spot.

There are roundtip direct flights from DTW to Cancun for less than $250 on Spirit Airlines later this month. Many four-star resorts in Cancun cost less than $200 a night.

Now is a good time to book trips before the summer rush hits.

When planning a trip, consider flying out of a smaller airport, as it is typically cheaper. Flying out of Windsor is often cheaper when you are going overseas.

Also, consider bundling to save money. Oftentimes, airfare, hotels and rental cars can be bundled together.