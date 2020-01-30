4 inclined infant sleepers recalled due to risk of suffocation

DETROIT – The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued recalls of four separate inclined sleepers that each pose a risk of suffocation.

This recall includes the Summer Infant SwaddleMe By Your Bed Inclined Sleeper, the Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat, the Delta Incline Sleeper with adjustable feeding position for newborns and the Evenflo Pillo Portable Napper.

Anyone who owns these sleepers should stop using them immediately.

Contact the company that makes the sleeper for a cash refund or voucher.