Pier 1 closing 6 Michigan stores

DETROIT – Pier 1 is planning to close nearly half of its stores -- including 6 in Michigan -- as the company struggles to draw consumers and compete online.

The home decor company said earlier this month it is closing up to 450 stores and will also shutter distribution centers. It didn’t say where the store closures would occur, but it operates stores in the U.S. and Canada. Pier 1 also plans layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.

Here’s a look at Michigan locations on the list, according to Business Insider:

Michigan Pier 1 stores closing:

2308 North Park Dr Holland MI

31800 Woodward Ave Royal Oak MI

3909 Alpine Ave Nw Comstock Park MI

647 N Market Place Blvd Lansing MI

3155 Us Highway 41 West Marquette MI

3200 Fairlane Drive Allen Park MI

Pier 1 said sales in its most recent quarter fell 13% to $358 million as store traffic fell. It reported a net loss of $59 million for the quarter, which ended Nov. 30.

The company — which was founded in California in 1962 — has been trying to revamp its cluttered stores and change its offerings to appeal more to younger customers. But it is struggling to compete with budget-friendly home decor sites like Wayfair.