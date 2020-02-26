Coronavirus health fears create financial concerns in United States

DETROIT – Health concerns over the coronavirus are creating financial concerns after the United States markets tumbled.

The U.S. is keeping a close eye on what’s happening overseas knowing that things could take a dramatic turn at any moment.

Financial expert Tom Hakim is monitoring how the virus is affecting the global economy. Leisure travel, business travel and shipping could be affected big time and soon. Restrictions have already been placed on some regions hit particularly hard by the virus.

Hakim said if you’re investing you should be cautious and not do anything drastic.

Beyond the coronavirus there’s something else that could affect the market -- the election, or election results in November. Currently, financial insiders don’t believe we’re headed for a huge financial mess but warn it’s a good time to be more cautious with your money.