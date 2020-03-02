US residents strip stores bare in preparation for coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – Store shelves across the country have been stripped bare of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and face masks as people prepare for the coronavirus outbreak.

Just days after the first United States death, panicked shoppers in Washington state hit the stores to buy whatever they could. We’re starting to see the same issue in Metro Detroit.

It’s common with natural disasters to see people head to stores and stock up on food and water. As the coronavirus spreads across the country, sanitizers and face masks are flying off the shelves.

The trend began in states such as Washington and California. Amazon suspended tens of thousands of deals from third-part sellers accused of charging customers unfair prices.

Kroger in Canton Township and a pharmacy in Birmingham have felt the affects of the shortage. The pharmacist attributed the face mask and hand sanitizer shortage specifically to the coronavirus.

