Recall issued for undeclared allergen in Whole Foods’ green chile chicken tamales

The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for Whole Foods Market’s green chile chicken tamales from stores in 24 states due to milk, an undeclared allergen.

People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk run the risk of life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The states where the recall was issued: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

The tamales were sold in plastic containers and in family-style meal kits with the Whole Foods scale labels.

Customers who purchased the product can get a full refund if they bring a valid receipt.

Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

For product codes and more details, click here.