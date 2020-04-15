New app can help you track your $1,200 government stimulus payment

DETROIT – Government stimulus checks are starting to arrive in bank accounts across the country, and if you’re still waiting on the money, the IRS has a new tool for you to track it.

Help Me Hank often tells viewers to protect their personal information, but this is one website with which you can share your info.

The IRS has set up an online portal and created an area to track your check. You can also update your banking routing information, your personal information and your address.

The FBI is aware that scammers are trying to reach residents, so be suspicious of any calls or emails you receive from unknown senders.

Click here to use the “Get My Payment” tool.