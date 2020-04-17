Report claims Rick Snyder was warned about dangers of Flint water year before switch

FLINT, Mich. – A new bombshell report claims former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was warned about the dangers of using Flint water a full year before the switch.

The allegations are laid out in a new report from Vice News, and now Michigan’s attorney general is reacting to what has been revealed.

Snyder is accused of knowing that Flint water was a danger before the switch and that he tried to get Flint’s mayor at the time to tell the people the water was safe, when we now know it wasn’t.

The report claims Snyder was warned about the dangers of using Flint water in 2013 -- a full year before the switch -- and that Snyder knew of the Legionnaires’ outbreak in the fall of 2014 -- about a year and a half earlier than he claimed while under oath during congressional testimony.

Vice News also detailed the former governor’s often contentious relationship with former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver. Vice claims Snyder at one point asked Weaver to contact Congressman Elijah Cummings, who at the time was the incoming chairman of the U.S. House Oversight Committee, to ask him to back off his heavy involvement in the Flint water crisis investigation.

There are also details about the investigation, which are now in the hands of Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Here’s a statement from the Attorney General’s Office:

“We want to correct the misconception that April 25, 2020, is the deadline to bring charges against those who may be criminally liable. Criminal statutes of limitations very depending on the offense and the date of the alleged criminal act. Though we cannot comment on the specifics of our investigation, we remain on track, and we are delivering on our commitment to the people of Flint.”