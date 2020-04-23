‘Zoom bombing’ -- how to protect yourself from hackers on Zoom calls

DETROIT – As the coronavirus (COVID-19) forces Michigan residents to stay at home, many have resorted to using Zoom to communicate with family members, friends and coworkers.

With the popularity of Zoom skyrocketing, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about hackers who break into calls without being invited, also known as “Zoom bombing.”

Zoom is being used by millions of people around the world, so scammers are looking to capitalize.

FBI agents and national security leaders are tracking those who have tried to hack into Zoom calls.

“So, we have hackers kind of just jumping into the Zoom, into the meetings, because people are not securing them,” said Steven D’Antuono, the head of the FBI in Detroit.

Zoom officials are also scrambling to upgrade some security features, but right now, there are settings you need to be aware of. They just take a few minutes to adjust, and they’re key to protecting your conversations.

“Try to use two-factor authentication,” Matt Loria, the CEO of Auxiom.

Loria also noted antivirus software is important.

These types of issues aren’t exclusive to Zoom. A record number of apps are being used right now. Ones used for shopping have credit card numbers and address information stored inside. You have to make sure you review all the security features on each app individually. That includes apps on smartphones and laptops.

Loria said keeping apps updated is important because up-to-date apps will have the most recent security features.