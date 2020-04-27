Answering 4 key questions about Michigan’s unemployment benefits process

DETROIT – One million Michigan residents are already receiving unemployment benefits, but there are thousands who are still struggling to get their own.

It’s important to know that even the smallest mistake can keep you from getting your check. Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester is answering some key questions about the process.

How long will it take to receive my unemployment money?

It all depends, but typically, it will take between 17 and 21 days before you see a payment.

If UIA needs to do further investigation, the process could be delayed. That’s why it’s essential to double check everything you submit for accuracy.

Can I work part-time while collecting unemployment?

Yes, but your gross wages cannot exceed 1.5 times the weekly benefit if you still want to collect unemployment.

What if I filed for unemployment but haven’t heard a response?

Be patient. That might not be what you want to hear, but sometimes no news is good news.

Remember, it can take around three weeks before the money will be deposited. If UIA needs more information from you, you will be contacted.

How can I get through on the phones or online?

As of Monday, UIA has heard from more than 1.1 million Michiganders looking for assistance.

More employees were hired to take calls and the server has been beefed up. The website is still the best bet, though.

Saturday traffic is slow, as is the early morning.