30 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last 6 weeks

DETROIT – New unemployment numbers released Thursday reveal how severe the financial impact of COVID-19 is.

The record-breaking numbers are staggering.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment last week. More than 30 million have filed since the the epidemic started.

The amount of people filing peaked in the last week of March with 6.9 million claims. Since then, the amount of claims have fallen each week.

Unemployment has been a challenge for people all over the country, not just in Detroit.

The main issue at home is getting online to file. The system has been overwhelmed. More than 1.2 million Michigan residents have filed and that number grows daily.

Related: Answering 4 key questions about Michigan’s unemployment benefits process