Michigan attorney general cracks down on coronavirus (COVID-19) price gouging

Some retailers trying to cash in on COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Price gouging is a major problem in Michigan as some retailers try to cash in on the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is condemning price gouging, and she revealed what’s being done to protect consumers.

You can watch Local 4 Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester’s full story in the video posted above.

