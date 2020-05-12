Airports consider requiring ‘immunity passports’ before allowing passengers to board

DETROIT – Flying will look very different, very soon, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Health concerns have some airports investigating the idea of checking passengers’ temperatures or requiring “immunity passports” before allowing them to board.

The airline industry is scrambling. at Detroit Metro Airport, the runways are quiet. Many Spirit planes are parked. In Atlanta, the scene is eerily quiet, as air traffic is down about 90% across the board.

Airlines are working to get passengers back soon while also focusing on safety.

Some airlines, including Delta, are investigating the idea of a “immunity passports,” or health documents that would be carried by those who have fully recovered from COVID-19.

Right now it’s just an idea that’s being investigated.

The TSA is looking at the idea of taking people’s temperatures at checkpoints. The CEO of Southwest Airlines supports the idea, but some in the security and medical fields wonder if it’s realistic.

The addition of a temperature check could also create a logistical nightmare with social distancing in place. Security lines could be much longer with these rules in place.

Click on the video above to hear from Dr. Frank McGeorge on the topic.