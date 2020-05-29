New scam steals personal information to file false unemployment claims

DETROIT – A new scam is impacting thousands who have filed for unemployment and even many who haven’t.

Scammers are moving in on the unemployment system. The problem is so big that some residents who have filed legitimately are now having their accounts put on hold as the Unemployment Insurance Agency investigates.

Thousands have had their benefits suspended with no idea on when that hold will be lifted.

Scammers are working to steal the identities of those who haven’t filed.

Former Lt. Governor Brian Calley and president of the Small Business Association of Michigan announce on Twitter that he was targeted by the scam.

Much to my surprise, I opened mail today from UIA indicating that I was approved for unemployment. Someone had filed in my name fraudulently. Stay alert folks. https://t.co/qc895hcr2T — Brian Calley (@briancalley) May 28, 2020

Local 4′s own HR team has been receiving letter that appear to be from UIA about employees who never filed.

Several WDIV team members are now concerned their personal information is in the wrong hands.

