Help Me Hank

New scam steals personal information to file false unemployment claims

Fraud concerns keep Michiganders from getting benefits

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – A new scam is impacting thousands who have filed for unemployment and even many who haven’t.

Scammers are moving in on the unemployment system. The problem is so big that some residents who have filed legitimately are now having their accounts put on hold as the Unemployment Insurance Agency investigates.

READ: Michigan Gov. Whitmer says everyone who qualifies for unemployment benefits will get them

Thousands have had their benefits suspended with no idea on when that hold will be lifted.

Scammers are working to steal the identities of those who haven’t filed.

RELATED: New problem keeps more Michigan residents from getting unemployment checks

Former Lt. Governor Brian Calley and president of the Small Business Association of Michigan announce on Twitter that he was targeted by the scam.

Local 4′s own HR team has been receiving letter that appear to be from UIA about employees who never filed.

Several WDIV team members are now concerned their personal information is in the wrong hands.

