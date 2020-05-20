Michigan Gov. Whitmer: Everyone who qualifies for unemployment benefits will get them

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is assuring the thousands of residents still struggling to claim their unemployment benefits during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis that they will receive them.

“We are going through an unprecedented crisis, unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetime,” Whitmer said. “This virus has devastated families across the state and put hardworking Michiganders out of a job for months."

Navigating Michigan’s unemployment system has been difficult for many, as 1.6 million eligible applicants have filed for benefits.

While many looking for unemployment benefits have had trouble logging on or calling, this is viewed as an opportunity to look at the situation step by step. Was enough being done to prepare for the onslaught of people filing?

As of last week, the director of Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency said more than a million Michiganders are still trying to get benefits.

“I will continue working around the clock to ensure everyone who qualifies for unemployment benefits receives them during this time,” Whitmer said. "But this isn’t just a problem in Michigan. Families across the country need help. We’re counting on the federal government to work together to provide additional flexibility and aid for states like Michigan to continue supporting essential services like health care, education, and police and fire departments. We will get through this together.”

Michigan has provided nearly 1.4 million unemployed Michigan workers more than $5.62 billion in benefits, according to the governor. Latest numbers show that 92% of eligible claimants have received benefits or have been approved to receive benefits.