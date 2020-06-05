A look at Michigan companies that are hiring as job numbers start to rise

DETROIT – Help Me Hank found some Michigan companies that are hiring as job numbers start to turn around amid record unemployment caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

President Donald Trump declared victory Friday with the new jobs report, as United States unemployment improved from 14.7% in April to 13.3% in May.

The U.S. economy added 2.5 million jobs last month. Trump said the new numbers show the work of his administration is working.

“This is outstanding, what’s happened today,” Trump said. “Now, they thought the number would be a loss of 9 million jobs, and it was a gain of almost 3 million jobs. Nobody’s ever seen anything -- I think it was incredible in a couple of ways. No. 1: The numbers are great, and this leads us into a long period of growth. We’ll have the greatest -- we’ll go back to having the greatest economy anywhere in the world -- nothing close, and I think we’re going to have a very good upcoming few months.”

Even with the jump in job numbers, there’s still a record number of people out of work.

Local 4′s Help Me Hank set out Friday to find companies that are hiring right now. He discovered there are definitely jobs available.

Here are some of the companies that are hiring and offering job opportunities:

Allied Universal

Kelly Services

Kroger

Rocket Mortgage

United Shore

Allied Universal is hosting a drive-up job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday (June 10) in the parking lot lot of Greater Grace Temple at 23500 West Seven Mile Road in Detroit.

Some smaller, locally owned businesses are also booming and hiring. The Greenhouse -- a marijuana distributor in Walled Lake -- is growing and hiring.

You can watch the full Help Me Hank report in the video posted above.