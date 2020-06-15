43,000 pounds of ground beef products recalled for possible E. coli contamination

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Saturday a recall of nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef products potentially contaminated with E. coli.

The beef products were produced on June 1 and shipped to retail locations nationwide, officials said. The products are sold by Lakeside Refrigerated Services in New Jersey and are also sold under the names Marketside Butcher and Thomas Farms.

Individuals who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and are encouraged to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.

The recall has been labeled a “Class I” by the USDA, which means consuming the ground beef products could result in “serious, adverse health consequences or death.” Individuals should be aware of E. coli symptoms that include dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Officials say most people recover in one week but some could develop a kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome from E. coli exposure, which is more likely for children under 5 years old and older adults. Anyone experiencing easy bruising, pallor and a decreased urine output should seek medical attention right away.

Officials say there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming these products as of Saturday.

The USDA listed the following products affected by the recall:

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef 93% lean / 7% fat” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% lean / 15% fat” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 80% lean / 20% fat” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% lean / 15% fat” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef 76% lean / 24% fat” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

The USDA has not yet released a retail distribution list for the recalled beef products. When they do, it can be found on their website here. Marketside Butcher products appear to be sold at Walmart stores.

Click here to read the full recall notice from the USDA.

