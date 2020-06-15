5 differences you’ll notice when you visit Michigan salons, barbershops and spas

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – With coronavirus (COVID-19) cases trending downward in Michigan, salons, barbershops and spas have reopened across the state But the experience will look much different.

Haircuts, manicures and pedicures are something many Michiganders have been waiting months for during the pandemic.

Here’s what’s being done to make sure salons are ready and safe for customers and workers.

Waiting outside

The customer experience is going to be very different at barbershops and salons for the foreseeable future.

As soon as you get to your salon or spa, more than likely you will check in with someone at the door.

Then, you will wait in your car, outside or in a waiting area until your appointment.

When customers make their way to the door at many salons, they can take a seat outside or in their vehicles to wait for a barber to become available.

Masks

Employees are required to wear masks, and customers are likely to be asked to do the same at many salons.

Local 4 was at Hayes Barbershop in Sterling Heights on Monday, and all employees and customers were wearing masks or face shields.

This is being done to protect both customers and employees.

Social distancing

Social distancing measures are also being enforced.

People not from the same household are required to stay at least six feet apart in public places.

“We’re spaced pretty good apart,” Hayes Barbershop employee John Agrusa said. “We’re good. Everyone’s wearing their face protection, hand protection.”

Sanitizing

Agrusa said Hayes Barbershop has alcohol and hand sanitizer at every station.

“We’re just being extra diligent as far as wiping down the front door and things that clients touch, more than we were before,” Agrusa said.

Experts say keeping common surfaces clean is critical to stopping the spread of the coronavirus. It’s also important to avoid touching your face, just in case you touch a surface that might have been infected.

Wait times

Due to some of the changes, you might want to carve out some extra time for your appointment.

Businesses are taking some time to make sure all the precautions above are followed to keep everyone safe. It’s possible they could be running behind as a result.

There’s also expected to be high demand for appointments over the next couple of weeks as residents who have waited months to get haircuts, manicures and pedicures rush to their favorite salons and barbershops.

It’s important to be patient and try to work with businesses as they adjust to the new normal and work as quickly as they can while still following important safety protocols.