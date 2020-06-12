What Mackinac Island is doing to safely welcome visitors back

DETROIT – Mackinac Island is one of Michigan’s most popular summer destinations, and after being shut down by the coronavirus (COVID-19), it’s now ready to welcome visitors back.

Mackinac Island depends heavily on tourists to stay afloat, but during the pandemic, that came to a screeching halt.

Now the island will bring tourists back at a socially acceptable distance.

Mackinac Island is a great escape and a beautiful retreat for Michiganders and visitors from around the world. But the small island is hurting financially.

The island’s roughly 50 bars and hotels have been quiet for months, free of the hustle and bustle of tourists.

Liz Ware’s family owns Mission Point Resort, one of the largest on the island. She said it has been closed but will reopen June 25.

Ware and her team have worked with other business owners to come up with safe and effective ways for visitors to return to the island.

There will be obvious changes, such as masks, hand sanitizer stations and social distancing, but it’s all in an effort to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

