What the potential Beaumont-Advocate Aurora merger could mean for patients, employees

Wednesday brought big news for the 38,000 employees working for Beaumont Health.

Beaumont announced it is in merger talks with Advocate Aurora Health, a major health care system in other parts of the Midwest.

Advocate Aurora has a strong presence in Illinois and Wisconsin -- the merger could change the face of health care in Metro Detroit.

Beaumont has 38,000 employees and Advocate Aurora has about 70,000.

Advocate has about twice as many nurses employed as Beaumont with 22,000.

Beaumont serves about 178,000 inpatient discharges and Aurora works with an estimated 3 million patients a year.

Mergers can be tricky and some are worried that patient care and quality can suffer.

