Michigan taps Deloitte to expand unemployment capacity, identify fraud

The state of Michigan has brought on Deloitte to help sort out issues with unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state says Deloitte will assist the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) with financial operations, investigations into imposter claims, and a forensic review to help in identifying fraudulent activity that can be quickly turned over to law enforcement for prosecution.

“As the UIA works to improve its systems to enhance customer service, data transparency, payment systems and fraud prevention, we’re glad to have Deloitte on our team,” said UIA Director Steve Gray. “The Deloitte team’s skills and experience help us protect Michiganders and provide unemployment benefits to our working families.”

Deloitte will also bring additional capacity to help the state identify potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities and take action to mitigate identified risks.

“Consistent with our commitment to our clients and our communities, Deloitte is pleased to bring our deep understanding of unemployment insurance systems and our broad capabilities in cybersecurity and forensic assessment to support the State of Michigan’s efforts to protect the integrity of their complex systems,” said David Parent, Michigan Managing Principal, Deloitte LLP.