Stimulus uncertainty and the money conversations you should be having

DETROIT – Many people are hurting financially and with the debate raging over the next possible stimulus -- it’s a good time for many people to look at their finances.

READ: Money saving resources during coronavirus pandemic

Many credit card companies are waiving late fees. Cell phone providers are also offering reduced rates and putting accounts on hold. Some debt consolation companies are offering assistance.

Beware of some new companies that are popping up though. The details hidden in the fine print could cost you big time in the future.

READ: Financial expert helps you manage your money during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

Watch the video for the full report