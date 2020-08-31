Tracking new election scam targeting voters in key swing states, including Michigan

Help Me Hank is tracking a new election scam that’s targeting voters in key swing states, including Michigan.

High-tech thieves are using the latest technology to deceive voters, and by the time they realize what has happened, they’ve been duped out of big money.

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both focused on Michigan. It’s a key state for both sides, but now a new election scam is targeting Michigan voters, including those in Metro Detroit.

Melanie Duquesnel, of the Better Business Bureau, is tracking the robocall scam. Voters think they’re getting a recorded call from politicians asking for a donation.

In reality, the calls have been edited using the candidates’ actual words and splicing them together to make people think they’re asking for credit card or personal information.

In this scam, more than 70 people are being targeted, and the majority of the calls aren’t going to cellphones, but landlines. Scammers take credit card info, but the real goal is to get social security numbers in an attempt to steal voters’ identities.

