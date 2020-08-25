Whitmer concerned combination of COVID-19, flu could wreak havoc on Michigan in coming months

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is already looking ahead to the cold weather months and expressed her concerns about the intersection of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the flu.

Whitmer said she wants to prevent that combination from wreaking havoc across the state.

There’s pressure on Whitmer to reopen businesses that have been closed for six months since the start of the pandemic, including bowling alleys, gyms and more. She said she’s thinking about that issue, but isn’t ready to give the green light just yet.

During Tuesday’s press briefing, Whitmer got her flu shot on stage and encouraged Michigan residents to do the same this year.

“When we all get our flu vaccine, we can help keep thousands of flu patients out of the hospitals and prevent overcrowding,” Whitmer said. “Imagine if we had a major flu outbreak on top of the service that we experienced in March and April of this year.”

“This year, we’re especially concerned that if we have even a normal flu season on top of a resurgence of COVID-19, it will seriously tax health care resources and, frankly, lead to a needless additional loss of life,” Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge said. “Flu shots are the best shot at limiting that potential.”

Meanwhile, after the desolate days during the stay-at-home order, Moody’s Analytics and CNN Business report Michigan’s economy is rebounding.

Whitmer touted that success during the briefing.

“The economy in Michigan is operating at 87% of where it was in early March, so that’s a powerful story to tell,” Whitmer said.

She said the numbers are promising, but they could go quickly in the wrong direction if residents don’t continue to take the virus seriously.