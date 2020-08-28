What Gov. Whitmer said about Michigan surpassing 100,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Friday after Michigan surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, Michigan officials reported 741 new cases and six additional deaths, bringing the state totals to 100,699 cases and 6,446 deaths.

Whitmer released the following statement:

“Since the first cases of COVID-19 were recorded in March, the vast majority of Michiganders have done their part to protect themselves and their loved ones. And because we took some of the most aggressive actions against this virus in the nation, Michigan is faring far better than other states in terms of new cases and deaths, and our economy is moving closer to where it was in March. The same cannot be said for other states that closed down late and reopened early – states like Florida and Texas. Michigan has shown the rest of the country what it means to take aggressive action against COVID-19, but our work is far from over. The COVID-19 pandemic is still a very real threat to our families, our brave frontline workers, and our economy.

“For nearly six months now, families across Michigan have been losing loved ones – parents, grandparents, siblings, children, and friends. Our frontline workers in hospitals, child care centers, grocery stores, and more have worked grueling hours and put their lives on the line to protect us. We owe it to all of them to continue working around the clock to protect one another. I will continue to do my part, follow the data, and work with medical experts to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19. But I can’t do it alone. All of must do our part.

“We still need the president, Mitch McConnell, and the U.S. Senate to put partisanship aside and pass a bipartisan recovery package that will help us save lives and get people back on their feet. Michigan families, frontline workers, and small business owners are counting on the federal government to do the right thing and work together on their behalf.

“This virus demands to be taken seriously. Youth will not protect you from this virus. This virus will not go away when we get tired of it. We must continue to fight back against COVID-19. That means wearing a mask, practicing safe physical distancing, and doing everything in your power to protect you and your loved ones. And as we approach the 2020-2021 flu season, make sure you get your flu vaccine. Stay smart, and stay safe. Michiganders are tough. We will get through this together.”