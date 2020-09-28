Patio heaters, appliances in high demand as coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic stretches into fall

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues into the fall season, patio heaters and indoor appliances are in high demand.

Staying safe during the pandemic while still seeing friends and family members is forcing people to stay outside and socially distance.

With fall here and winter not far behind, people are spending money to stay warm outside. Patio heaters are in high demand and becoming harder to find.

Appliances, such as refrigerators, are also hard to come by because of supply and demand. The coronavirus affected manufacturing and shipping, shutting down some places. Meanwhile, many people staying at home caused a spike in demand.

Kroger’s Romulus investment

Kroger is opening a customer fulfillment center in Romulus, partnering with Ocado, a leader in grocery e-commerce.

The warehouse will be automated to respond to the increasing demand of online sales. Kroger officials said the project will create 250 jobs in Romulus and serve customers in Michigan, northern Ohio and Indiana.

National Coffee Day

Tuesday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, which means deals.

Dunkin' Donuts is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Starbucks rewards members who order a handcrafted beverage -- grande or larger -- though the order ahead and pay feature in the app will get a free drink loaded to their account.

Krispy Kreme rewards members can score a free original glazed donut with their free cup of coffee on Tuesday.

Tim Hortons' deal began Monday. Customers can pay 99 cents for an sized hot or iced coffee through the app or website.