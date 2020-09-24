Funding approved to demolish green ooze site in Madison Heights, but fight is far from over

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Funding has been secured to help pay for the demolition of the Madison Heights building responsible for leaking green ooze onto the highway, but the fight over the future of the property is far from over.

The mayor of Madison Heights has reason to be optimistic about the site because money is making its way to the city to not only clean the property, but eventually tear it down.

Michigan officials pledged $600,000 in the effort to tear down the building, and now Oakland County leaders are stepping up to pledge $400,000 to get the job done.

That means $1 million is going into the effort to take care of the ongoing problem.

Cleanup operations are continuing at the site, and the Environmental Protection Agency could hand the case off to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy later this year.

The battle with property owner Gary Sayers to get the green light to demolish the building continues, but knowing the money is available when the demolition is a go serves as a major relief to people affected by this situation.

