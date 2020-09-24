Early voting starts today in Michigan: Here’s what you need to know

Thursday is the first day Michigan residents can begin voting for the November general election, and this might be a good year to cast your vote early.

Clerks have started to mail out absentee ballots, and a record number of people are expected to vote this fall.

We’re 40 days away from Election Day, and starting now, Michiganders have the option to enter a clerk’s office and vote early.

All you have to do is be registered and bring your ID. Once you vote, you’re done.

On Thursday, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was in Detroit to team up with the ACLU and get the word out. They want people to vote now and avoid the long lines expected in November.

Their message: “Just get it done.”

More than 2.5 million people are expected to vote absentee this election, so if you requested an absentee ballot, know that it will likely arrive in the mail soon.

Fill out the absentee ballot and either drop it in the mail or hand deliver it to your clerk’s office. Most offices will have designated drop boxes that are checked every day as ballots are collected.

If you have any questions or concerns about the voting process, reach out to Help Me Hank at 313-298-9348, helpmehank@wdiv.com or on social media.

