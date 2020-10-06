Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs historic legislation giving clerks more time to process absentee ballots

LANSING, Mich. – With less than a month to go until Election Day, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed new legislation hoping to help local clerks manage the record turnout that’s expected.
Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke out on Tuesday and revealed what’s being done to ensure every vote will be counted.
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer says court’s ruling does not eliminate all of her COVID-19 protections
- Gov. Whitmer calls out Michigan lawmakers: ‘I’m here in the Capitol today. The legislature’s not.’
- Whitmer predicts ‘uncertainty, disruption, risk to economy’ in Michigan after coronavirus orders struck down
- More COVID-19 orders will be issued for Michigan in ‘coming hours and days,’ Gov. Whitmer believes
The numbers are expected to be huge. More than 2.7 million Michigan residents have requested absentee ballots.
Whitmer signed historic legislation giving clerks more time to process ballots. Because of the turnout expected, the election may not be certified until the Friday after votes are cast.