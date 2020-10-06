Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs historic legislation giving clerks more time to process absentee ballots

LANSING, Mich. – With less than a month to go until Election Day, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed new legislation hoping to help local clerks manage the record turnout that’s expected.

Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke out on Tuesday and revealed what’s being done to ensure every vote will be counted.

The numbers are expected to be huge. More than 2.7 million Michigan residents have requested absentee ballots.

Whitmer signed historic legislation giving clerks more time to process ballots. Because of the turnout expected, the election may not be certified until the Friday after votes are cast.

