Gov. Whitmer calls out Michigan lawmakers: ‘I’m here in the Capitol today. The legislature’s not.’

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called out Michigan lawmakers during a Tuesday news conference, saying they should return to the Capitol and negotiate coronavirus (COVID-19) protections after her orders were struck down by the state’s Supreme Court.

“I’m here in the Capitol today,” Whitmer said. “The legislature’s not.”

On Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Republican-leg legislatures, saying the 1945 law Whitmer used to issue executive orders without legislative approval is unconstitutional.

Whitmer and Republicans were unsuccessful in negotiation attempts throughout the pandemic, but now the governor is calling on lawmakers to try again.

“I’m hoping that they will cancel their October recess and get back to work,” Whitmer said.

While she said she’s open to negotiate, Whitmer reiterated a stance she’s taken throughout the last seven months.

“I’m ready to work with the legislature, but I’m never going to negotiate when it comes to doing the right thing and protecting the people’s health,” Whitmer said. “This is a deadly virus that still poses a very real threat. It still preys on our most (vulnerable) populations, and as your governor, I will continue to use every tool at my disposal to combat COVID-19.”

The court’s ruling didn’t completely eliminate coronavirus protections in the state. Several counties have issued their own rules, and on Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a new order requiring masks, restricting gatherings and limiting some businesses in Michigan.

More coverage

Here’s much more previous coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer’s handling of pandemic :

Reopening Michigan :

Health questions, advice :

Vaccines :

Outbreaks :

Unemployment :

Individual stories :