Michigan Gov. Whitmer says court’s ruling does not eliminate all of her COVID-19 protections

LANSING, Mich. – Four days after the Michigan Supreme Court struck down her coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency orders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the ruling doesn’t mean all of her protections against the virus have been eliminated.

Whitmer spoke about the status of her coronavirus restrictions before a news conference about voting safety in Michigan.

On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a new order requiring masks, restricting gatherings and limiting some businesses in Michigan.

The governor took the podium Tuesday and supported MDHHS.

“What this ruling also does not mean is that all the protections that we put in place are gone,” Whitmer said. “That’s just not the case. We have additional authority that I will use to continue to protect our families from the spread of this virus.

“(The MDHHS order) should sound familiar because that’s what we’ve been doing. We’re going to keep doing it.”

Whitmer said the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, along with her own public health experts, agree masks and gathering limitations are important for limiting the spread of COVID-19.

She called on the Republican-led legislature to work toward an agreement for coronavirus safety restrictions going forward.

“While the Supreme Court has spoken, and while I vehemently disagree with the conclusion, now is the time for the Republicans in the legislature to come back to town and start showing that they take this crisis seriously, too.”

