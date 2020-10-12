Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday: Here are some of the best discounts

Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday, and there are some major deals you won’t want to miss. Hank Winchester took a look at some of the best discounts.

Prime Day has gotten so big, it’s not just a single day anymore. More than 1 million items will be included in the online sale.

Here are some of the deals that will be available Tuesday and Wednesday:

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV -- $119.99.

Barbie and Hot Wheels toys -- 40% off.

All Craftsman tools -- 40% off.

Fire tablets and Echo Dot -- marked down 60% to $18.99.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for the trial membership and download the app. Some of the deals might be on the app instead of the traditional website.

You can watch the full Help Me Hank report in the video posted above.