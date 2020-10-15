54ºF

Dog food recall expanded: Unsafe levels of toxin produced by mold

Champ dog food recalled by the FDA on Oct. 8, 2020. (FDA)

A recall of dog food has been expanded to include products from more than a dozen brands.

The recall is due to concerns over possible unsafe levels of a toxin produced by mold that can grow on corn and grains.

Corn and grains are used as ingredients in pet foods.

Among the brands affected are Family Pet, Heartland Farms, Hunter’s Special and Old Glory.

There are specific lot codes on all the recalled foods.

And you can find a complete rundown of all the products being recalled on on the FDA’s website.

