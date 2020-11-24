Romaine lettuce hearts recalled due to potential E. coli risk

Dole Organic Romaine Hearts and Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts are being recalled due to a potential E. coli risk.

The lettuce products were distributed in more than a dozen states including Michigan. The recall comes after romaine lettuce tested positive for E. coli in Michigan.

“This precautionary recall notification is being issued due to an isolated instance in which a package of Dole™ Organic Romaine Hearts – 3pk yielded a positive result for pathogenic non-O157 E.coli STEC in a routine sample collected at a retail store by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. There is no indication at this time that this positive result is related to any illnesses nor consumer complaints and it is not associated with the strains connected to the ongoing outbreaks currently under regulatory investigation,” reads a statement from the FDA.

More details about the recall can be found on the FDA’s site -- go here.