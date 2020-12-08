Scammers look to take advantage of people who want COVID-19 vaccine

DETROIT – With the Pfizer vaccine potentially getting emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, scammers are already lined up ready and waiting.

Scammers want to trick people to get their money and personal information. People have already reported being targeted.

“A big day as the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in the UK,” Melanie Duquesnel with the Better Business Bureau said. “A big day for healthcare, and a big day for scammers who are already looking to make their move.”

Some people are already receiving calls and emails telling people if they want the vaccine they’re going to need to pay up. That’s not how it works. Scam emails are circulating asking for personal information. Ignore them.

Scammers have been focusing on senior citizens since the pandemic started with either fake testing, equipment or price gouging. They typically target potential victims via email or text messages.

