Will will the COVID-19 vaccine cost? Will you still have to wear a mask after being vaccinated?

DETROIT – Many people have questions concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19), especially with a vaccine on the horizon. Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge is addressing several different concerns that viewers have.

What will the COVID-19 vaccine cost?

There has been very clear instruction from the federal government that the intent is that patients should not have to pay anything out of pocket to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Large initial supplies of the vaccine have already been paid for by the government. While providers can charge a different free for giving the shots, it must be free to the patient. That means insurance has to cover it. There is already a separate fund set up to pay the cost to give the shots to the uninsured.

READ: FDA Vaccine Advisory chair answers questions about COVID vaccine

If a person is vaccinated can they still spread COVID-19 to others?

No. Once you are successfully vaccinated and have developed protective immunity you cannot become infected and therefore can’t transmit it to anyone.

It is important to note that the vaccine is not 100 percent effective. A small percentage of people won’t develop protective immunity. It’s also unclear how long the immunity lasts.

READ: Here’s a look at FDA’s COVID-19 vaccine review process

Will you still need to wear a mask after you’re vaccinated?

Yes. Because the vaccine is not 100 percent effective and we will still need to prevent spread until there is widespread herd immunity.

READ: A look at the small town in Michigan working on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Continuous COVID-19 coverage

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge