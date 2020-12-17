MDARD issues order to stop use of Bamboo brand hand sanitizers, calls for product to be removed from shelves

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued an order to stop use of Bamboo brand hand sanitizers. Photos provided by MDARD.

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a Stop-Use and Stop-Removal order for Bamboo Moisturizing brand hand sanitizer, citing that the product does not meet the labeled alcohol content.

The order was issued Tuesday and effective immediately.

“Hand sanitizers have become one of the critical tools for preventing COVID-19. They must have a minimum of 70% isopropyl alcohol or 60% ethyl alcohol to be considered effective,” said Craig VanBuren, MDARD’s Laboratory Division director. “Working to ensure that Michiganders are getting what they pay for is a hallmark of consumer protection. It’s especially vital right now for MDARD to be conducting marketplace sampling of hand sanitizers.”

According to a press release from MDARD, the Bamboo brand hand sanitizer contained less than the required 60% ethyl alcohol, although the company stated that it contained 75% ethyl alcohol. The department’s Weights and Measures section is conducting additional sampling of various hand sanitizers to ensure they meet the minimum criteria.

The Stop-Use and Stop-Removal order prohibits the sale, offering for sale, or use of product in the sold by Bamboo Moisturizing sanitizer that reads “75% Alcohol” in the state of Michigan.

The department calls for the product to be immediately removed from store shelves and other product displays.

“We all have a role to play in fighting this pandemic by continuing to wear masks properly, not gathering in groups, and washing hands,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Please be sure to only use hand sanitizers that are effective and consider using soap and water and washing hands for 20 seconds to reduce the risk of spread of this virus.”

The products may be returned to the place of purchase or properly disposed of in accordance with local ordinances.

For more information and photos of the product label, visit Michigan.gov/MDARD.

View the Stop-Use and Stop-Removal order below