40ºF

Help Me Hank

Federal judge gives $641 million Flint water deal preliminary approval

Agreement makes money available to every resident to was exposed to the water

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Flint Water Crisis, Water, Flint, Local, Local News, Genesee County, Dana Nessel, Karen Weaver, Crime, Flint Water, Settlement, Federal

FLINT, Mich. – Residents of Flint are one step closer to receiving money and resources for the pain and chaos caused by the Flint water crisis.

A federal judge granted preliminary approval Thursday to a $641 million deal that would benefit Flint residents who were harmed by the water.

The decision opens to the doors for the next step and an opportunity for the people of Flint to collect damages.

Those who were impacted will have to offer proof -- blood work, medical bills -- and it would have to be done within a certain time.

The judge also wants to hear more from the people of Flint to find out what is needed and what can be done to ensure the money gets to those who need it most.

Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement:

Former Flint mayor Karen Weaver said the settlment is a step in the right direction, but it’s not enough.

RELATED:

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: