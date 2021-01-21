Federal judge gives $641 million Flint water deal preliminary approval

FLINT, Mich. – Residents of Flint are one step closer to receiving money and resources for the pain and chaos caused by the Flint water crisis.

A federal judge granted preliminary approval Thursday to a $641 million deal that would benefit Flint residents who were harmed by the water.

The decision opens to the doors for the next step and an opportunity for the people of Flint to collect damages.

Those who were impacted will have to offer proof -- blood work, medical bills -- and it would have to be done within a certain time.

The judge also wants to hear more from the people of Flint to find out what is needed and what can be done to ensure the money gets to those who need it most.

Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement:

With Judge Levy’s preliminary approval granted, this historic settlement is one step closer to providing Flint residents with the financial relief that they may have otherwise never received if the legal back-and-forth were to continue in the courts. While final approval remains pending, the settlement can provide people with security that their claims will be heard and not tied up in legal proceedings for an indefinite period of time. Plaintiffs’ counsel and state attorneys, court-appointed mediators and a special master have all concurred that this agreement was made with the best interests of Flint in mind, and a federal judge has now determined that it meets the necessary preliminary legal requirements to proceed. As the court considers a final ruling in this settlement, we will continue to keep our focus on healing this embattled city. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Former Flint mayor Karen Weaver said the settlment is a step in the right direction, but it’s not enough.

