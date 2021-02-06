Airlines, resorts implement new COVID safety precautions, discounts

DETROIT – The CDC is warning Americans to avoid nonessential travel to certain locations and reminding everyone to wear a mask if you do fly or check into a hotel.

Some airlines and resorts are doing more than ever to ensure the safety of those who choose to travel.

The lower number of travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed prices at resorts to their lowest point in years.

With business and leisure travel down dramatically, airlines and hotel industries have been impacted.

Some airlines, like Delta, are still limiting capacity, requiring mask and using new technology to sanitize the planes. They’re also being flexible should a traveler choose to cancel or re-book a flight. However, buying travel insurance is still key.

Florida is typically a hot sport for spring break and this year it will look very different. The Disney parks are operating at a reduced capacity, masks are required and many of the resorts are only allowing in a limited number of guests. If you choose to travel, you may good a good deal, but you may also not find availability.

The safest option may be driving and resorts in northern Michigan are working to get your business. Some are offering great deals during the months of February and March in hopes that the traditional Florida traveler will stay closer to home in an effort to remain safe and save money.

