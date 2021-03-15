3rd stimulus check update: How to track your $1,400 payment from IRS

Another round of COVID-19 stimulus checks are due to most Americans after Democrats successfully pushed through a $1.9T relief bill signed by President Biden last week.

When could Americans start seeing payments?

President Biden signed the massive bill on Thursday, March 11. The White House said last Thursday that some could see payments as early as the weekend. (March 13-14), though most will likely see payments in the upcoming week. (March 15-March 19)

You will receive payments quicker if you’re set up for direct deposit with the IRS. Checks would likely be issued a few days later.

How to track stimulus payment

You can track your stimulus payment using the IRS Get My Payment tool right here.

Who is eligible for $1,400 stimulus payment?

The legislation provides a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.

The size of the check would shrink for those making slightly more, with a hard cut-off at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples.

Most Americans will be getting the full amount. The median household income was $68,703 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Income is based on your 2020 tax filing, or if you haven’t filed yet, your 2019 taxes. (AGI)

Unemployment aid

Expanded unemployment benefits from the federal government would be extended through Sept. 6 at $300 a week. That’s on top of what beneficiaries are getting through their state unemployment insurance program. The first $10,200 of jobless benefits would be non-taxable for households with incomes under $150,000.

Additionally, the measures provide a 100% subsidy of COBRA health insurance premiums to ensure that the laid-off workers can remain on their employer health plans at no cost through the end of September.