Help Me Hank searches for the best sales, deals for April

DETROIT – Stores all across Metro Detroit and online are holding huge sales.

Consumer investigator Hank Winchester hit the shops on Wednesday to see what’s out there and to see what people should be looking for.

There were big deals on TVs and kids clothing at Target.Nordstrom had sales in every department. Macy’s had huge deals, some prices slashed more than 70 percent.

Why are the sales happening now? Retailers lost big last year due to the pandemic. They hope that people will be more eager to hit malls and use stimulus money.

Metro Detroit retailers are also cutting prices, working to get foot traffic in their stores. Some Metro Detroit downtown districts will be offering new incentives to get people back to their local merchants.

Watch the videos above for the full report.